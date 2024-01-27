'I'd been married for 20 years when I found out my husband was stalking me before we met.'

"What I thought was a perfect family was a lie orchestrated by my husband."

Stalking comes in many forms. But for one woman, the perpetrator wasn't an ex-partner or even a stranger, it was her husband.

In a story reminiscent of the hit TV series, You, the 45-year-old woman discovered by accident, that her husband of 20 years, the father of her three daughters, had stalked her for two years before they 'met', and kept the souvenirs for more than two decades.

And that's just the beginning. The woman shared her story in an explosive Reddit post, seeking advice from fellow users, after discovering her husband's box of trophies.

Watch: Kendall Jenner recounts scary stalker incident. Post continues below.



Video via Universal.

"We moved into a new home closer to my middle daughter's college. As I was unpacking some of the stuff, I came across my husband's box," she wrote.

"I was just checking if things were missing or not. I opened his box and found some stuff."

What she found were photos of herself back when she was 20 years old. Pictures of her in college, pictures of her going to the gym, her hangout spot with her friends. She found lists of the places she used to visit. He even had pictures of her inside her own apartment, before the pair had met.