'I've been married to my husband for 13 years. He almost never gets me a birthday gift.'

As I blew out the candles on my birthday cake, I looked around and realised I couldn’t think of a single thing to wish for. My heart was full.

I was spending the day with all my loved ones and it was the first birthday spent with my new boyfriend.

I turned to him as he described the gift he had planned for me.

A couples horse ride along the beach at sunset. It was perfect. He was perfect.

I imagined us riding together, tasting the fresh salt air on our lips, looking towards the romantic pink sky on the horizon. I could actually hear Daryl Braithwaite “Horses” playing in my head. That’s the way it’s gonna be, little darling...

Unfortunately, darling, that’s not the way it was gonna be. Because 13 years later, although that wonderful boyfriend is now my wonderful husband, I’ve still never been on a horseback ride at sunset.

It was never officially booked in and I suppose life and the arrival of our four children got in the way!

I’d like to say it was the first and only imaginary gift I've received from my husband, but sadly, it was not.

Over the years, I've listened to women complain about receiving some truly terrible gifts from their partners.

Vacuum cleaners, horrendous silver necklaces to add to their exclusively gold jewellery collection, cleaning products and ornaments.

I would simply chuckle and think, "I can top that! I’ve been given the gift of an idea! The gift of Hope! One year, I received an imaginary hot-air balloon ride!! Ah, the memories!"