Chrissy Teigen asked mums to share stories of when their kids were mean to them, and... wow.

There are moments when I think back to things I did to my mum as a kid and cringe.

Like when I was three and told her I loved “daddy” more.

Or, when I was about twelve and wanted her to stop dropping me so close to the school because I was embarrassed.

Perhaps, with a sigh of relief, my mum and I both realise that every parent and child has days like that.

Even Chrissy Teigen: model, business person, and Queen of Sassy Tweets.

After a particularly tough day, she put this tweet out to her 7.58 million followers:

I am having a very rough day and it would help me a lot if any moms would like to share stories of their kids being mean to them — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 23, 2017

And, BOY OH BOY, did people offer up their stories.

From being refused kisses by their toddlers to being savagely cut down from their six-year-olds, parents around the world are uniting.

my one year old son tells me no every time I kiss him ???? — Bee Money (@beeboujee) September 23, 2017

"That's your mommy!" Looks me up and down. "No. That's a pretty person." — Norah Woodsey (@NorahWoodsey) September 23, 2017

My 5yo daughter called me a pussy the other day. — Maureen Shaw (@MaureenShaw) September 23, 2017

I also got a blowout once, and when my hair dried curly again the next day, he burst into tears and said, "WHY IS IT SO CRAZY." -H — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) September 23, 2017

When my son was 4, he told me me hair was an abomination. Stunned, I asked him what that meant. He said “something I don’t like” — Maureen Matherne (@MaureenMatherne) September 23, 2017

I made French toast for dinner once and my middle kid said they tasted like sorrow. :/ — Mindy (@Minderella71) September 23, 2017

To be honest, it’s posts like this that make me bow down to every mother and father who is surviving out there.

Now, we want to know yours! In the spirit of sharing, and knowing that you are not alone, when have your kids been a bit mean to you?

Over to you…