Saturday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest stories from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. Three suspects detained in connection with murder of two Australian tourists in Mexico. Three people have been detained in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, suspected to be the murderers of Australian tourists, Adam Coleman and Dean Lucas. State prosecutor, Marco Antonia Higuera, said the individuals are low-level drug dealers who were operating in conjunction with a highway robbery gang. It is believed the three were robbing motorists on a highway heading south through Navolato, Sinaloa, when Coleman resisted them. Allegedly, the suspects lethally shot the men before dousing their vehicle with gasoline and torching it. While the two charred bodies inside the van have not been successfully identified, a Mexican official has said that the van’s identification numbers match a van owned by Coleman.

The men went missing on November 20 as they were travelling to the city of Guadalajara to visit Mr Coleman’s girlfriend.

2. Melbourne bakery in lock down, hostage held at gunpoint.

This morning, Victorian police have been called to a bakery on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula to negotiate with a man reportedly in possession of a gun.

It is thought that one other person is inside the establishment, which sits on the corner of Point Nepean Road and Ozone Road in Rye.

Emergency services were called to the cafe at 7:30am and officers have blocked off the area.

Police are currently trying to establish whether the two people inside the cafe know each other.

3. San Bernardino shooting labelled ‘act of terrorism’ by FBI.

The California massacre which claimed the lives of 14 people has been labelled “an act of terrorism” by the FBI. While reports that the female suspect pledged allegiance to Islamic State on social media have been widespread in the US media, these are yet to be confirmed.

According to a range of US media outlets, Tashfeen Malik, 27, sent a private message on Facebook swearing her allegiance to IS jihadist group Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi. The post has since been removed.