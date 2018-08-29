These are the faces of the mother and son involved in an apparent murder-suicide.

For 24-hour crisis support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

The identities of the woman and young boy found dead in a suspected murder-suicide on the NSW Central Coast have been released by the media.

The bodies of Erica Bond, 47, and her son Lochlan, nine, were discovered in a home in Wyongah just before 2pm on Tuesday, reportedly after neighbours heard a woman crying for help.

Officers from the Tuggerah Lakes Police District are continuing their inquiries, but confirmed no other individuals are being sought in relation to the deaths.

Among the last messages the golf shop employee posted to her Facebook page was a video about suicide prevention. Another, which she shared on July 10, read: “Depression is REAL. People can smile all day and still be broken inside.”

Grant McFarland, the principal of Lochlan's school, said support would be available for students over the coming days.

Addressing parents and carers on the Tuggerawong Public School Facebook page, McFarland wrote,

"It is your personal decision about what sensitive discussions you may choose to have with your children tonight," he said.

"The staff and I appreciate the tremendous support of our parents and our broader school community at this challenging time. Our heartfelt thoughts are with our much-valued student's family and friends at this time."

Parents of the boy's schoolmates posted heartfelt tributes online.

"I cant stop the tears from streaming down my son's face, going to hit him hard being in his classroom," one parent wrote. "This news is heartbreaking."

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

