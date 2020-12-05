If you loved The Undoing, here are 10 "whodunnit" films and TV shows to watch next.

Earlier this week, Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant's gripping series The Undoing aired its final episode.

The six-episode miniseries – which posed one question: Who killed Elena Alves? – left us playing sleuth each episode.

Now, we're not going to spoil the ending in case you haven't finished it just yet, but we are going to give you some similar "whodunnit" style movies and TV shows to watch next.

From Knives Out to Murder on the Orient Express, here are 10 movies and TV shows to watch after The Undoing.

Knives Out

Starring an A-list ensemble cast (Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, to name a few) Knives Out is your classic "whodunnit" style film in the modern day.