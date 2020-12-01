We need to talk about how The Undoing fooled each and every one of us.

WARNING: This post contains MANY spoilers for The Undoing. If you haven't watched it, pop over to Binge and then meet us back here.

Six weeks ago, a little TV show called The Undoing dropped.

It had all the elements of a brilliant series. Nicole Kidman pacing around Manhattan in a series of fabulous coats, questioning whether her husband is a sociopath. A sexy, silver fox version of Hugh Grant, accused of murdering his mistress, while also being just as charming as he was in the rom-coms that made him a household name. A bunch of shots of Central Park and the promise that these beautiful, rich people had done terrible, terrible things.

And, most importantly, a twist at the end of every single episode that kept us coming back for more.

Watch the trailer for The Undoing. Post continues below.



Video via Binge.

The series, which is based on Jean Hanff Korelitz's 2014 best-selling novel, You Should Have Known, follows the story of Jonathan and Grace Fraser, a Manhattan couple who seem to have it all.

When Elena Alves, a scholarship, public breastfeeding (the horror!) mum from their son Henry's school turns up dead, Jonathan flees the city and quickly becomes the prime suspect.

It's soon revealed that Jonathan was having an affair with Elena and he is the father of her newborn daughter.

In the book, Jonathan never returns to the city, instead he writes Grace a letter confessing to both the affair and the murder. Grace then has to come to terms with the fact the man she married had been living a double life, was capable of brutally murdering a young woman, and looked like an older, more pale version of that floppy-haired chap from Four Weddings and a Funeral.

In the book there was never any doubt that Jonathan was a dirty, dirty philandering murder-boy.

But while many viewers knew this going into the series, the director Susanne Bier hinted we were going to get a completely different ending in the series to what was presented in the book.