After planning her daughter's funeral, a mother screams to Donald Trump: "Do something."

In the wake of the horrific Florida school shooting that claimed the lives of 17 students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, President Donald Trump tweeted this:

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

For Lori Alhadeff, the grief-striken mother of 14-year-old Alyssa who died in the massacre, the empty platitude is inadequate from a man who has spent his brief political career cosying up to the National Rifle Association.

On Wednesday morning Lori was kissing her daughter on the forehead. She was making sure Alyssa got to school on time, that she had packed her lunchbox in her school bag, or had enough money for the bus.

Today she’s organising her funeral.

“President Trump, you say ‘what can you do’, you can stop the guns from getting into these children’s hands,” the mother shouted into CNN’s news camera overnight, her voice shaking with rage and despair.

“What can you do? You can do a lot.

“This is not fair to our families that our children go to school and have to get killed.

“Do something. Action. We need it now. These kids need safety now.”

President Trump is, after all, the same man who delivered the keynote speech at last year’s NRA convention; the first president to do so since Ronald Reagan. This is the leader who signed a bill in February 2017 to allow mentally ill individuals to purchase guns, reversing the executive order Barack Obama initiated after the San Bernardino shootings in 2015.

So, no, for the mothers like Lori, who will walk past their children’s empty bedrooms tonight, President Trump’s “condolences” just don’t cut it.

