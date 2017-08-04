With one photo, this mum nails the difference between a 'dad hangover' and 'mum hangover'.

Anyone who’s ever had a hangover knows that the only thing you want to do is eat a greasy bacon and egg roll, chug four litres of coffee and go straight back to bed.

Unfortunately, when you are responsible for making sure tiny humans are bathed, fed and watered, the ‘luxury’ of giving yourself time to recover from last night’s drinking session is just not at all possible.

Well, for at least one parent, anyway.

Blogger Sophie Lilley, of Tired ‘N Tested, recently posted an image for her followers to hilariously sum up the difference in how a mother and a father parent while suffering a hangover.

The mum-of-two, from Cheshire in England, shared a photo of her husband snoozing on the couch, while she slaved over the stove making lasagna.

"Dad hangover vs. Mum hangover," she captioned the snap.

"He 'looked after the kids'/put the TV on for them, then fell asleep five minutes into Minions.

"I made a family-sized lasagna (from scratch, may I add) and cracked on with life."

Her image has so far earned almost 3,000 likes, with many women sharing their own tales of parenting while hungover.

"All very familiar. At least he got up to switch the TV on," one fellow mum wrote.

"What sort of mad woman cooks lasagne from scratch with a hangover? Impressive but crazy!! A trip to "Old McDonald's" is essential on a day like that," she added.