Mum shamed over how many Christmas presents she bought her children.

It’s become a Christmas tradition.

Emma Tapping spends an entire year shopping, scrimping and saving to come up with an astounding pile of gifts for each of her three young children at Christmas time. This year she has spent just over $3000 AUD resulting in 86 gifts piled under the tree for each of her three children and that’s just for starters. In addition, “Santa” will bring them another 10 gifts, resulting in almost 100 gifts per child.

Proud of the results, the 27-year-old from the UK posted a photo of the haul on her Instagram account.

Just hours later, Tapping was shocked to discover that the photo had been re-posted and re-captioned by someone horrified at her audacious display. Since then she’s been inundated with comments from strangers, shaming her for spoiling her kids for Christmas. Some even claim she is abusing them by lavishing them with gifts.

Tapping has two daughters aged 13 and nine, as well as a 19-month-old son. She says she’s been shocked by the abuse and the accusation that she is failing to teach her children the true meaning of Christmas. She told The Daily Mail, “I was more shocked by the reaction of people who instantly thought I was a bragging parent with spoilt little brat children. I was shocked how judgemental people were. My attitude is what I buy my kids is my business, no one else’s.”

Now that the shock of the exposure has faded, Tapping is fighting back, taking to social media and local TV to defend her family. She wrote on her Facebook account:

Will i post another pic of my tree? You bet your grandmas nipples i will. Seeing as my picture has gone viral (without my consent!) here is my tree. I LOVE christmas I LOVE spoiling my kids in the festive season and I work damn hard to make sure it is every bit as amazing as it can be. So 2 fat fingers up to all the judgemental assholes and big thanks to all the normal, everyday people who dont really give a shit about SOMEONE else’s christmas tree or got into the festive spirit with me. Merry christmas everyone. Share share share.

It’s a bit rich for Tapping to claim her lavish Christmas isn’t anyone’s business, seeing as she shared a photo of it on the very public social media forum Instagram, however claims of child abuse are a bit extreme.

Still, I’m relieved my children are quite deprived and would never expect this many gifts. They are happy with the one or two they get from Santa and from their parents, and an additional few from friends and relatives. This is in keeping with my parenting philosophy to keep their expectations low so they are pathetically grateful for everything they receive.