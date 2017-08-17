Thursday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Hero mum breaks neck shielding her children from a falling tree.

“Nothing is more important to her than her kids” https://t.co/a4zl3plPEX — New York Post (@nypost) August 16, 2017

A mother-of-three in New York City is being called a ‘hero’ after she was critically injured trying to shield her children from a falling tree in Central Park on Tuesday morning.

Fashion editor Anne Monoky Goldman, 39, was walking through the park with her newborn James strapped to her chest, and pushing her two eldest boys Grant, 2 and Will, 4, in a stroller when an elm tree above started to topple.

“She hit her head trying to shield branches from striking the children” FDNY spokesman Frank Dwyer told the New York Post.

One witness, Jamie Brown from Virginia, described the ordeal as “terrifying”.

“You heard the tree fall and didn’t know what happened, and then you heard a baby scream,” he said.

Rescuers needed a chainsaw to free the Manhattan mother from beneath the branches. She was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Hospital where she is receiving treatment for a fractured neck. Grant, 2, suffered a cracked skull, but his two brothers were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

2. Another day, another politician questioned over dual-citizenship.