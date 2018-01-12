How this mum went from being $6800 in debt to buying a house. In a year.

One year ago, UK woman and mum-of-two Morgan Wood faced a very confronting debt and eviction notice. Her and husband Tom Brown were on the verge of homelessness with over $6,800 in credit card debt.

Now, just 12 months later, 30-year-old Morgan cleared their £4,000 ($6,800 AUD) debt in three months and even managed to put £10,000 ($17,200 AUD) towards a house deposit.

Speaking to The Mirror, Morgan said that she took this as a much needed “wake-up call.”

Even though they weren’t making extravagant purchases, after she realised that they had no reserve money for emergencies like their impending eviction, Morgan realised changes had to be made.

“We weren’t spending on anything too elaborate, no luxury holidays or anything like that,” she said.

“But we were overspending on things like clothes and food and stuff we didn’t need – we were quite big shoppers.