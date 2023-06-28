‘After 7 kids, and 22 years as a stay-at-home mum, I decided it was my turn.’

Rebecca McAlister always wanted a big family with her husband Glenn, and after giving birth to her fifth baby at age 30, she thought her pregnancy years were over.

"We never planned an exact number of children," Rebecca tells Mamamia.

"But as we started our family at age 20, I thought I would have all my kids by 30. But then when my fourth baby went to kindergarten and my fifth child started daycare twice a week I thought, 'What am I going to do with my life?' I decided I wanted a sixth baby and then my seventh and final baby was a surprise but I got my other girl!"

Watch: Another mum of seven, Hilaria Baldwin, talks about family life. Post continues below.



Video via Romper

When their youngest daughter was just eight months old, Glenn was diagnosed with some complex health issues.

"People asked us if we were going to have more and it was Glenn's medical issues that stopped us, otherwise, who knows how many more kids we could have had!

"The thing is, I didn't have difficult pregnancies or deliveries and I enjoyed having the kids at home with me."

Glenn and Rebecca met at high school in Penrith when they were just 15 years old. Glenn was self-employed and the family breadwinner until he became unwell just over five years ago. The couple had seven kids over 16 years, their eldest is now 22 and the youngest is six.

It was only when her seventh child started school in 2022 that Rebecca could see a life for herself outside of raising her big family.