There’s hoping for a quick delivery when giving birth, and there’s giving birth in under a minute in the doorway of the hospital.
Jessica Stubbins experienced the latter, giving birth to her baby Lucy faster than you can blink and say ‘What?!’
The UK mum appeared on Good Morning Britain this morning to recount the moment she ran into the hospital, only to catch her baby before she had even made into the hospital foyer. Her husband Tom, meanwhile, was parking the car.
“I tried to close the door really quick and as I got out, I knew she was on her way,” the mum-of-two told the show.