'I am so grateful I grabbed my seven-year-old's iPad when I did.'

Australian mum-of-three Sonja Bouw doesn’t know what made her walk down the stairs at her home in Chicago at that very moment.

“Call it divine intervention or good old mother’s instinct,” she told Daily Mail. “But I am so grateful I walked downstairs when I did.”

Scanning the room below, Bouw saw her seven-year-old daughter’s body jerk quickly to close the iPad she was playing on. It was unusual and immediately caught the mother’s attention.

“Allegra looked a little confused and shocked,” Bouw said. “And then when she quickly shut the iPad and was hesitant to show me, I knew something was really wrong.”

When Bouw took the device from her daughter’s hand, an image of a man’s penis followed by a graphic video were delivered. She had grabbed the iPad just in time.

Earlier text messages between the two showed how the man had been grooming seven-year-old Allegra through a music app. “Be my girlfriend please,” one message read, according to a screenshot posted to Bouw’s Instagram story.

Allegra replied saying: “Nooo, I am only six years old.” Then, “I am not six, I am seven.”

The peadophile replied: “Show me your p****, here’s my c*** baby.”

That was the message Allegra saw as she shut the iPad. Thankfully the images and video only came through after Bouw had intervened.