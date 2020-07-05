Lots of recipes call themselves "easy" but let’s be real, there are varying levels of ease when it comes to cooking. For some of us, four ingredients are four too many, and that’s where Uber Eats comes in.

But thankfully there are people on the internet who want to simplify cooking right down to the very basics, and we’ve found a ‘recipe’ that takes the, erm, cake.

How to make a quick, easy lunch for work. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Recently, a video by Instagram user Valentina Mussi, of the popular dessert account Sweet Portfolio, went viral for showing how literally two ingredients, Oreos and a splash of milk, can somehow create... a cake. Genius.

Also a fan of the humble mug cake is Aussie foodie Leah Itsines, who told us it’s her favourite winter dessert.﻿﻿

"Served warm, they're perfect for those chilly winter nights, not to mention they're super easy to make and ready in minutes in the microwave. Great as a quick dessert if you're having that chocolate craving. #Balance right?!"

Amen. We asked Leah to supply her favourite mug cake recipe below, and she got a little bit fancy with jam and peanut butter. Not mad about it.

Her recipe serves four, but if you're looking for a solo treat, scroll down to see the Oreo mug cake recipe, as well as a Nutella option you really ought to make tonight.

1. Fancy Chocolate Mug Cake.

Image: Supplied.