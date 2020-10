MTV’s pervy show Cribs is coming back – and it’s taking us somewhere we’re not sure we ever wanted to be – inside Kyle Sandilands and Imogen Anthony’s Sydney home.

Ahead of the first ever Aussie episode on 17 October, the channel has released a short snippet giving us a sneak peak of what we’re in for.

And while from the outside this looks like a pretty normal Mosman mansion…

On the inside, it is so much more... interesting.