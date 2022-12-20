'Christina Applegate and I both have MS. But there's a huge difference in our journeys.'

My mother Marian passed away at 49 from complications of MS. Suddenly, I thought that I only had nine years left to live. I had to stop working, becoming a burden on society with my disabilities. This caused depression and thoughts that my life was over. Thinking that my journey was going to be the same as my mum's. I struggled for the next couple of years to get my head around the diagnosis, going through all the stages of grief and asking, 'Why me?'

Then, I realised my MS journey was mine alone, similar to others, but different as well. At the time, I wondered why famous people don't get diseases like this. I couldn’t even begin to imagine what it would be like to live in the public eye after having been diagnosed with an incurable progressive disease.

When I was diagnosed at the age of 40, there were no online support groups in Australia. I felt alone and very scared. In 2011, I started the first Facebook support group called 'Supporting each other with MS in Australia' where people like me could vent, cry, scream and be in a safe place with other people who are going through the same disease.

It must be very hard for celebrities who wouldn't be able to join such groups for fear of the media publishing their concerns. I was raised in an era where it was impolite to talk about your health problems to others, or to ask questions. Thank goodness times are changed.

At the time of my diagnosis, a few celebrities had shared their stories about MS, such as Betty Cuthbert, Chrissy Amphlett, and Richard Prior to name a few. I don’t recall them going into much detail about how MS affected them, keeping it mostly private.

However, in recent years, more celebrities are coming forward with their diagnosis of chronic diseases and raising awareness to the general population on what reality is like living with such adversities. Michael J Fox is talking on major platforms about living with Parkinson's. And Selma Blair wrote about her experiences with Multiple Sclerosis in her memoir, Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up. Selma’s documentary, Introducing Selma, reveals Blair’s intimate and raw journey with Multiple Sclerosis. It's extremely confronting and terrifying for someone watching who is newly diagnosed, yet educational for the general population.