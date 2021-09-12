'I'm moving to another country for someone I've never met in person.'

I left the country, never having met her.

Wheels and wings lifted from the runway, as did my chance of talking with her face to face. Momentum pressed my head into the back of the chair. When I looked out the window, clouds had consumed Lima, Peru.

I guessed it wasn’t meant to be. We were never meant to meet. Never meant to share a physical space. To stand in front of the other. Instead, poor timing and a scheduled flight interfered. Fate tugged me away like a kitten pulling at loose string.

But fate doesn’t control everything. There are ways to influence it. To feed it ingredients. To suggest an outcome. I had no delusions of meeting her in person. When would I ever be back in Peru? Or South America for that matter?

Well now, seven years later, I’m returning to those questions as fate rolls the loose string back to its spool. Except this time around, I may be staying there for good.

All for a woman I’ve never met in person.

The times they are a' changing.

Like many, COVID attacked my plans like a child playing with sticks. It snapped everything in two, leaving me on one side, and my plans and dreams on the other.

In the midst of a move from one side of the country to the other, the destination blocked itself off and would no longer accept me. The departing city had established its own rules. The apartment would not have me back.

Falling deeper into the crack of terrible timing, I turned to family and stayed with them while I figured things out, but I knew I couldn’t stay forever. It left me with two options. Sit on my hands and wait, or run from reality as long as I could.

I’ve never been good at waiting.

So I bought a 60-year-old camper, fixed it up, and ran. I toured the United States, seeing what was open, and experiencing what I was allowed.

Full-time life on the open road is invigorating. It’s exciting. And it’s lonely. My two dogs did the best they could, and usually, that was enough, but there were times I’d long for companionship. To share a sunrise with someone. To walk through empty towns together.