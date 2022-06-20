﻿Moving in with a partner for the first time? Here's exactly what you need to know.

So, you’ve found a keeper and they’re busy setting up permanent residence in your heart and mind. They’re living rent-free in your head, so to speak, and you’ve decided it’s time you took things a step further and started paying real rent, together!

My partner and I have been together for almost ten years, and decided to take the moving plunge together about four years in.

Well actually, our first step was to test the waters and bunk together for four months, house-sitting my aunt's place while she was travelling.

Once we knew we could co-exist happily, then we made the actual leap and sought our own lease to sign for our very first rental together.

It’s a big deal to move in with a partner for the first time, throwing your lot together and facing all of life’s challenges under one roof.

Sure you can learn by experience, but a little heads-up never goes astray, so here are some pointers to help you prepare for the unexpected.

Image: Supplied.

Money

Let's face it, no matter how badly it gives you the ick, talking about money with your significant other and soon-to-be housemate is absolutely necessary.

I’m lucky to be on the same page (fiscally speaking) with my partner, but you might not be, and that's okay!

My experience is that if you learn how to talk about it, and start opening a line of communication around the subject, you’ll save yourself confusion in the long run.

Make it fun, turn it into a date or reward yourself with some takeaway when you first broach the subject.

This can help it feel less scary and loosen up the vibe for a subject that has so much baggage.