Movie night in with the boyfriend, and a sex tape.

You know what it’s like when you first fall for someone and every little thing they do is AMAZING?

You literally cannot keep your hands off each other, and you are certain, absolutely CERTAIN, that you will never become one of those boring couples that would rather catch up on sleep then, ahem, get intimate.

Then, the years pass by. You both work. Maybe you get married. There’s the daily grind of housework, bills, sick pets. And if you throw kids into the mix? Well, (I’m told) that brings a whole new level of crazy and exhaustion into your lives – so it’s no surprise that your sex lives eventually take a hit.

Suddenly, seeing your partner naked becomes pretty routine and even the most healthy, loving couples can take each other for granted sometimes.

In fact, I’ll go so far as to say, show me a couple in a long term relationship who has never felt the need to “bring the spice back” at one point or another and I’ll show you a liar.

That’s pretty much the idea behind Sex Tape. I watched this recently with The Boyfriend and we were laughing out loud within minutes.

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by Universal Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in their own words.

Without giving too much away, the delightful Cameron Diaz stars as Annie, a “mummy blogger” who is married to Jay (a weirdly trim-looking Jason Segel).

The pair met in college and in the early days, they got freaky whenever they could – parks, cars, libraries, you name it.

Two kids, two careers and quite a few years later, they now find themselves needing to schedule sexy times in around work, kids and, you know, life.

So, on a rare kid-free night alone, fuelled by a little too much tequila, they decide to have some fun and make a sex tape. A pretty epic one, too.

What could possibly go wrong, guys? Well, a lot. A whole lot. Technology (and a hella creepy kid) strikes. Let’s just say the tape makes it out into the wider world (of course it does) and it’s a race against time to get it back.