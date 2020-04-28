"I can't wait to hug her." 8 women share what it's like to be away from their mums in isolation.

As the current situation continues, people all over the world are adjusting to their ‘new normal’. Whether that’s working from home, exercising in the lounge room, homeschooling the kids, or catching up with friends for Friday night drinks via video call, it’s fair to say our lives look pretty different right now.

And while we might be acclimatising for the most part, one of the hardest things to deal with is being separated from loved ones.

As Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 10) approaches, many of us will be preparing to spend it away from our mums and thinking of ways to make her feel special from a safe distance.

By sending flowers, having virtual afternoon tea, or treating her to a RedBalloon experience to enjoy once the current restrictions are lifted, there are still so many ways to make mum feel loved.

If you’re after ideas, RedBalloon has you covered – and their vouchers are valid for three years. From hot air ballooning with a champagne breakfast to cookery classes, to five-course meals by the water and glamping among the vineyards, there is something that will please every mum.

If you don’t want to wait until the end of iso to treat your mum, RedBalloon also offer at home experiences you can have sent right to her door. There are at home wine and cheese tasting kits, home-delivered three-course gourmet meals for two, pottery making kits, chocolate hampers, and more.

As we look ahead to happier times like these, we thought we’d ask 8 women what it’s like missing their mums, and what they’ll do as soon as they’re outside of isolation.

Grab the tissues… and call your mum after reading these.

Janine

“I’m currently seven months pregnant with my first child, so I’m already quite anxious about the next life stage. I’ve now been in self isolation for over six weeks and in that time I’ve only seen my mum once when she dropped off a beautiful baby gift: a pram. We had to stay two metres away from each other when all I wanted to do was give her big cuddle. My mum was really excited to organise a baby shower for me, help me to set up our nursery and spend time with me on my maternity leave before our bub arrives. Now she won’t even be able to visit me in the hospital after I give birth or even for a few weeks after that. So as soon as this is all over, the first thing I am going to do is introduce my mum to her grandchild.”

Molly

“My mum means the absolute world to me. I know it’s a bit of a cliché for a girl to say her mum is her best friend, but mine really is. We’ve always shared everything and she’s always been so supportive of everything I’ve done, including my decision to leave the UK and move to Australia six years ago. Even with 10,000 miles between us and a tricky time difference on our hands, we still chat on the phone all the time, and even more so in the current situation.

“Even when isolation ends here, I have no idea when I’m going to be able to fly over to see her. But as soon as I can get on a flight, I will – I can’t wait to hug her. When I’m there we won’t make major plans because quality time at home is most important. But we love going for dinner and drinking wine together, so we will definitely do that.”