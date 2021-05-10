Why the day after Mother's Day is often the hardest.

Are you okay after Mother’s Day?

I ask because I know, from personal experience, the day can be either glorious, or leave you feeling deflated – or a bit of both.

That’s the thing with Mother’s Day. It’s an occasion we’re expected to celebrate... which leads to even more expectations... which are often unfulfilled.

Your best friend didn't acknowledge your first Mother’s Day without your mum. Your husband totally forgot. Step mums were not acknowledged. Women struggling with infertility were sad.

And yes, friends laughed unkindly at your genuine post about being a fur mum.

Feel entitled to a mother's day gift from my dog after all the emotional turmoil she puts us through but yet again nothing is planned (JK she is perfect) — Bhakthi (@bhakthi) May 6, 2021

The day was not exactly what you expected - but take heart in one thing – you’re most certainly not alone.