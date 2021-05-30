'I'll always resent it.' Michelle gave up her degree for her partner.

While Michelle* was pregnant with her first child, she felt like everything in her life was how she wanted it, there was only one element, she’d change: her job.

“It wasn’t that I didn’t like my job, it was just that being more exposed to the healthcare system through my pregnancy and then later throughout the delivery and birth of my daughter, my old job just seemed to lose its appeal and its importance. I had been considering it for a while but when I witnessed the importance of nursing firsthand throughout my journey, I became absolutely adamant about doing it,” she tells Mamamia.

At the time, she was working in a totally separate industry, so changing careers would mean going back to university and enrolling as a mature aged student after she’d had her baby.

“Initially, my long-term partner, Brad* was on board with this, in fact, he was excited for me.

"So, I applied after the birth of our daughter, Maggie*, and was accepted into a Bachelor of Nursing. I commenced the course about a year after she was born.”

For the first few months of the course, Michelle says that the part-time study contact hours weren’t too demanding, and she managed to make everything work.

“Brad was really busy at work when I first started, so limited in how much he could assist so I secured childcare hours for the days I needed. It worked out reasonably well, although it was expensive, but we were in the fortunate position to be able to afford it.”

About a semester into the course, Michelle began her first round of placement which is when she said that she first realised that Brad wasn’t as supportive of the idea as he had initially made out.