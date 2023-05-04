'When my dad had an affair, my mother took him back. I still resent her for it.'

As told to Shannen Findlay.

Dad was the life of every party.

No family gathering could be complete without him. He was invited to every single 21st birthday party, even though he was deep into his thirties with a wife and two children.

Everyone loved him.

Which is why it came as a shock when he had an affair. Of all people, with his cousin's wife.

Watch: The science of cheating. Post continues after video.



Video via ASAP SCIENCE.

We called her Aunty Roxy*. She had long teeth and silky hair and she was my mother's closest friend. They met in 2002 when their kids were learning to run and talk. They were new to their cities, away from their own mothers and as a result, they clung to each other for comfort, for love, for a mother's understanding.

Because of their closeness, I spent a lot of time with Roxy's daughter, Sofia, and all of our afternoons and weekends were together. She wasn't just a random cousin. She was my friend, one of my best friends — before I even understood what the word really meant.