'My mother-in-law is staying with us. Here are 7 ways we're avoiding a disaster.'

The first time I met my mother-in-law I was staying at her house for two weeks. When the in-laws live in a different country, the visits are full on. Instead of meeting for dinner and then going home to process, she saw me in my PJs less than 24 hours after introductions.

We hit it off pretty well that first time. We went shopping and discovered we both have an interest in UK celebrity gossip. She wasn’t my mother-in-law at that point but I felt assured if that was to happen, I’d be dodging the mother-in-law horror story we’re all familiar with. She’s truly a lovely person and has been very good to me since that first meeting. But when I became a mother myself and the mother-in-law became a grandma, dynamics changed.

Watch the Mamamia Confessions: The worst thing I said to my mother-in-law. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia

I’ve learned over the years while we may share the same opinion on Met Gala fashion, we are quite different. Motherhood is not my zone of genius and I’ve struggled with it. She can’t relate. I am very career driven while she thrives as a caregiver. Self care was not a hot topic when she was raising children and I’m not sure ever tried it. I love strong coffee, she drinks tea.

I am well aware of the faults and failings of her only son while she thinks he’s the reason the sun shines. We still live in different countries so the visits are infrequent but intense. The pandemic caused a break in travel so last year we made the visit for three weeks, and now, it’s our turn to host.