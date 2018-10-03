Exactly how Survivor's Monika kept her teeth so white after 47 days without a toothbrush.

Last night’s episode of Australian Survivor: Champions versus Contenders saw Monika Radulovic’s torch snuffed out after being completely and utterly blindsided.

The former Miss Universe Australia and model literally had zero idea she’d be going home. Nada. Not a clue.

Even after host Jonathan Lapaglia read out her name, she still didn’t really register what was happening. It was that good.

The 27-year-old made it further in the game that many people watching at home (or her fellow contestants) thought she would. Outlasting louder, faster and stronger players to make it to the final five, Monika flew under everyone’s radar.

Despite Monika’s talent and intelligence, there’s one question we just had to ask her when we interviewed her after her elimination.

HOW DOES SOMEONE LOOK THAT GOOD AFTER SPENDING 47 DAYS STRANDED ON A DESERT ISLAND?

Yes, this is a bit superficial. OK, a lot superficial.

But seriously, COME ON. No one looks as glowy and radiant as Monika did at Tuesday night’s tribal council without a few helpful tricks up their sleeve.

“It was all about just feeling that little bit put together out there. Little bits and pieces made me feel a bit more like myself. When I saw myself [on TV], I noticed I was really tanned and even I was surprised with how glowing my teeth appeared,” she told Mamamia.