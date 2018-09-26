The tough love advice Michelle Bridges gave Steve Willis before he left for Survivor.

Last night’s episode of Australian Survivor: Champions verses Contenders saw Steve ‘The Commando’ Willis’ torch snuffed out.

After being given the unfortunate title of Dead Man Walking (meaning he wasn’t able to vote at tribal council), the tribe decided to send the former Biggest Loser star trainer to the jury villa.

The 41-year-old didn’t go quietly though.

Steve was somewhat of a quiet character on the reality TV show compared to other louder and more opinionated contestants. But he did have a habit of speaking the brutal truth at the most opportune times, and his final plea to his fellow tribe members was exactly that.

From savagely reminding everyone that “you do not win Survivor… you are awarded it” to telling Brian to have some respect after making ageist remarks to 61-year-old Olympian Shane Gould, Steve went out leaving nothing unsaid.

That’s exactly the advice his wife and tough talking personal trainer Michelle Bridges gave him before he left for Survivor.

“Once Michelle makes up her mind, she throws herself into things and is a formidable force. She knew that I’d do reasonably well [on the show], but once we made the decision that I was going to do it, she was like, ‘babe, give it your all,'” the army veteran told Mamamia.

“She said, ‘don’t be half-hearted about it, get in there and really enjoy the experience and be present in every moment.'”

One of the more memorable moments from this season was when Steve broke down upon receiving a gift from his family from home.

You can watch the moment below. Post continues after video.

The father-of-four’s gift from Michelle, and his children Ella, Brianna, Jack, and Axel included drawings, messages and photographs that left the ex-military man in tears.

When he returned home after filming, Steve said the reunion with his family was a really special experience.

“Rather than anything they said, it was more the embraces, the connection and big hugs, the ‘I love yous’, the ‘miss yous’ [that meant the most]. Sharing in our experiences and the things that have happened in each of our lives since I’d been away, they were going about their daily routine, but for the kids, especially the younger they are, everyday is a wonder.”