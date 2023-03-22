Can we look a little closer at what's happened to Molly Meldrum?

When we look a little closer at our treatment of Molly Meldrum, we are confronted with a startling picture.

Last Wednesday, 80-year-old Meldrum, renowned Australian music critic, attended a concert at Rod Laver Arena. Specifically, a Rod Stewart concert.

During Rod Stewart's performance, a woman began filming. So far she has been identified only by her first name, and I've made a deliberate choice not to use it. According to her account of the night, she noticed mid-video that beside her was Meldrum, who she knew as an icon from her youth. Her camera panned to him. That's when she realised the former Countdown presenter was urinating.

"There were people everywhere. It was disgusting," the witness told Daily Mail Australia.

When they alerted security, the witness said they were more concerned about anyone filming Meldrum than about cleaning up the mess.

"It was a disgrace... We all grew up with him and it is a shame he has morphed into this. The people with him... instead of telling him to put it away, they were just enjoying the show."

The selection of words are telling. Disgusting. Disgrace. Perhaps most notably, shame.

This is not the first time Meldrum has made headlines this year. In January, Sir Elton John welcomed Meldrum to the stage during his concert, introducing him as a "national treasure".

But once on stage, Meldrum turned around and flashed the 30,000 person crowd.

Samuel Johnson, who famously won a Gold Logie in 2017 for portraying Meldrum in a two-part miniseries about his life, has been vocal about Meldrum's behaviour.

"I’m sick of him doing this, I’m sick of it," Johnson said, referring to the way Meldrum overshadowed his win at the awards night, hijacking the microphone and diluting the point Johnson wanted to make about cancer research.

He said Meldrum had been "drunk as a skunk," and asked "who's looking after him? He must not be out in public during the PM, not with the way he drinks."

He added: "Hang up your hat, mate."

The crucial context missing from the public evisceration of Meldrum is, of course, a critical brain injury he acquired in 2011 after falling from a ladder in his Richmond home.

Meldrum was in a coma for five weeks and suffered a fractured skull as well as serious head injuries.