Stan's Misunderstandings of Miscarriage wants to destigmatise pregnancy loss.





This post deals with pregnancy loss and might be triggering for some readers.



One in four pregnancies end in miscarriage, but the experience is still shrouded in darkness; a taboo society would prefer women not talk about.

Tahyna MacManus is about to change that.

The actress and filmmaker has documented her four-year experience with pregnancy and miscarriage for Misunderstandings of Miscarriage (MuM), a feature documentary released to Stan on October 1 in line with Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

Watch: The Misunderstandings of Miscarriage trailer. Post continues below video.

Throughout the 84-minute documentary, MacManus connects with women across Australia to bring pregnancy loss, from miscarriage to stillbirth, out of the shadows and open up a conversation that normalises it, champions progress in areas of education and legislation and hopefully, makes women feel seen and less alone.

She shares the miscarriages she experienced while she and her husband, Dancing with the Stars judge Tristan MacManus were trying to start a family, and is joined by fellow actresses Claire Holt, Teresa Palmer, Deborra-Lee Furness alongside everyday Australians, who also share their experiences.

Image: Stan.