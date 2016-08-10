celebrity

Missy Higgins shares a gorgeous snap from her very private wedding.

Singer-songwriter Missy Higgins is notoriously quiet about her private life.

Despite being an ARIA award winning artist and a well-known name in the Australian music industry, she’s managed to keep a low profile when it comes to her engagement, the birth of her son Samuel Arrow Lee, and her wedding.

On Wednesday morning, she appeared on Today to chat with Richard Wilkins about her upcoming national tour, where she’ll perform both her old and new music with an epic orchestra. For the first time, she also shared a photo from her wedding in March this year.

The 32-year-old looks blissful with her husband, comedian and playwright Dan Lee, wearing a high-necked white lace gown that couldn’t be more flattering.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

‘I Was Ignorant’: Camila Cabello Addresses Resurfaced Racist Posts

The Spill

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

No Filter
ADVERTISEMENT

In January 2015, the couple welcomed their baby boy, who no doubt would have been at the wedding in one of those ridiculous suit onesies babies wear to formal events.

It’s an exciting time for the couple, and for Higgins’ career. No doubt there will be a large audience excited to see her music performed in a “new, reimagined way”.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???