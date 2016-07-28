The mother of Jocelyn Lewis speaks out after horrible abuse by strangers.

All of Australia breathed a collective sigh of relief when five-year-old Jocelyn Lewis was found safe and sound 22 hours after she went missing.

The girl from Nerang, Queensland, wandered from her family home on Sunday afternoon before being found with little more than a few scratches and bruises. Volunteers spotted her in tall grass in an industrial area only minutes from home.

But despite the happy ending, her mother claims she has been bullied.

Jocelyn Lewis was found by two volunteers. Post continues after video…

Kelly Lewis, who co-parents Jocelyn with her ex Steve, says she has been slammed for choosing to stay out of the spotlight while the frantic search was underway, Kidspot reports.

She said she stayed behind the 7-Eleven store which served as central base during the search.

“And because of that I’ve been called a drug addict, an alcoholic and a bad mum to name a few,” she said.

She called out people for being so quick to judge her in what were already trying times.