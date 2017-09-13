A beauty queen just made Donald Trump look utterly incompetent in 15 seconds.

In case you missed it, the new Miss America was crowned earlier this week.

And for once, the conversation wasn’t about who won (spoiler: it was Miss Dakota, for the first time in the pageant’s nearly 100-year history), who had the best evening gown or who wore what swimsuit the best.

Instead, the pageant was politically charged, with one contestant giving a scathing review of President Donald Trump during the competition’s Q&A round.

Meet Miss Texas, aka 22-year-old Margana Wood, a recent graduate from the University of Texas.

During her Q&A segment, Margana was asked by the editorial director​ of People and Entertainment Weekly​, Jess Cagle, to respond to Trump's recent comments following the white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"Last month, a demonstration of neo-Nazis, white supremacists and the KKK in Charlottesville, Virginia turned violent and a counter-protestor was killed," Cagle began.

"The President said there was shared blame with quote 'very fine people' on both sides. Were there? Tell me yes or no and explain."

Margana had just 20 seconds to answer, but she only needed 15 to get to her point.

"I think that the white supremacist issue, it was very obvious that it was a terrorist attack," the 22-year-old said.