'A company asked to speak to the “decision maker” in my house. They meant the man.'

“And what is the name of the other person on the mortgage?” The bank staffer asked me as we completed documents to discharge a loan.

I was perplexed. The account was in my name, my other loan was in my name, I’d been doing business with this bank for 10 years. In my name only.

“Your husband,” he said. “What are his details?”

“Oh no, it’s just me,” I answered, so used to this question and moving past it quickly to keep the anger in check, while diminishing myself with my response.

But in this moment I realised, there’s no “just me” at all.

“Actually, it’s not just me. It’s ALL me.”

And it is.

As a solo mum I am the head of my household and responsible for it all. Like many other women, whether partnered or not, I make the decisions, I earn the money and I pay the bills – and, surprisingly to some, all without a man to direct me!