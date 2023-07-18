'I’m gonna stop right here for a second.' Why everyone's talking about singer Miranda Lambert.

Miranda Lambert is facing backlash after calling out fans for taking a photo during her concert.

Yep, the American country singer was performing at her Las Vegas residency when she stopped mid-performance to address them.

"I'm gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry," she said.

"These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song, it’s pissing me off a little bit.

"Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight, I'm singing some country damn music."

Following her words, several fans got up and left the concert in protest.

People have since been vocal about the incident on social media.

"I actually think this is super weird. I’m a huge music fan and I also love Miranda Lambert but those girls could’ve saved up months to see an artist they love and wanted to commemorate their time there. Now this will be their memory," one person wrote on Twitter.

"It feels like we should let people enjoy these moments however they want unless they are bothering others, being harmful or disruptive."

Another said: "She deliberately went out of her way to embarrass people who were having a good time and who paid for their tickets.

"It was unnecessary and uncalled for."

However, others pointed out that one of the women had her flash on while taking the photo and the group of women had their backs to the singer, who was singing her sad song 'Tin Man'.