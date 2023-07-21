Minx season two on Stan is funny, sexy and smart. It should be at the top of your watch list.

Season one of Minx on Stan delivered us an erotic comedy with a surprisingly clever and heartwarming storyline, and season two promises to be just as compelling.

Set in the early 1970s in Los Angeles, the first season of this critically acclaimed show introduced us to Joyce Prigger (played by Ophelia Lovibond) an editor and feminist who dreamed of starting her own magazine, a smart publication aimed at empowering and educating women.

Yet no one was willing to take her up on it, and after a number of big publishing houses scoffed at her idea while quickly turning it down, she had a chance encounter with a prominent, and surprisingly enlightened, porn publisher named Doug Renetti (played by Jake Johnson) who was the only person to see the potential (and money making opportunity) in her idea.

Take a look at the trailer for Minx season two on Stan.

As season one unfolded, we watched as these two unlikely business partners teamed up to create Minx, the first erotic magazine created solely for the female gaze.

From nude photo calls, to money woes, workplace romances, partnerships with some very unexpected clients, run-ins with the mob, an appearance on an iconic TV show that went off the rails and an intense battle with a men's rights protest group that threatens to derail the future of the magazine forever, every episode of Minx season one was packed with plot twists and emotional storytelling moments.

The show's season one finale culminated in a series of dramatic events that have perfectly set up the compelling storylines we will see unfold in season two.

In season one Minx was being sued by a number of people and an avalanche of hate mail rolled in as Doug's legal team pressure him to fold Minx and just focus on his other publications. Joyce then discovered that Doug had not only been keeping his relationship with Tina (Idara Victor) a secret, but he had also promoted her to Managing Editor, leaving Joyce doubtful about her future at the publication.