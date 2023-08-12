Japan has appointed a 'Minister of Loneliness.' Australia needs one too.

Content warning: this article deals with the topic of suicide and might be confronting for some readers.

Loneliness - it's something we all experience, but for some, it can be deadly.

Recently, Japan appointed a 'Minister of Loneliness' whose sole job is to try and reduce loneliness and social isolation among the Japanese population.

It comes following a series of reports that suggested Japan had a big loneliness issue on its hands.

A government study showed that over a million people in the country had withdrawn from society, leading reclusive lives largely confined within the walls of their home. There's even a Japanese word to describe both the social phenomenon and reclusive people themselves - hikikomori, also known as severe social withdrawal.

Coupled with this was the 2020 finding that suicide rates in Japan had risen. It was the first time this had occurred in 11 years, with rates among Japanese women taking their lives surging nearly 15 per cent.

With this information in hand, Japan's Prime Minister decided to enact the Minister of Loneliness.

It comes after the United Kingdom appointed its own Loneliness Minister in 2018 after a 2017 report found that over nine million British people said they often or always felt lonely.

Tracey Crouch subsequently became the world's first Loneliness Minister. She recounted in an interview that when appointed, a lot of people came forward to her to express their gratitude.

"People said: 'I have felt enormously lonely, but I've been too afraid to say it'. That shows that we should be talking about loneliness and we shouldn't be ashamed. What we should be ashamed of is if we don't have a framework around them to support them," Minister Crouch noted.