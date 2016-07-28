Your 90 hour work week is actually damaging your career.

She’s incredibly busy, she barely gets six hours sleep a night.

He worked a 16 hour day yesterday, without so much as a lunch break.

Her texts are frazzled, and you must be sure to make plans at least three weeks in advance.

He is attached to his phone, checking his emails even as he falls asleep.

According to a recent survey, millennials might not be that lazy and entitled after all.

The average 16 – 24-year-old works an additional (to the 40 hour working week) seven hours and 22 minutes, which is two hours more a week than staff over the age of 55.

Research also suggests that 11% of millennials are putting in more than 20 hours overtime each week.

Now, I'm not telling you this so we can all stand up and give Gen Y a round of applause. I actually want to do the opposite.

At 25, I am sick to death of the millennial workaholic.

I understand it's not all their fault. Our generation has been conditioned to equate busyness with hard work, which according to Cody Delishtraty at The Atlantic, implies "good character, a strong education, and either present or future affluence. The phrase 'I can't, I'm busy', sends a signal that you’re not just an homme sérieux, but an important one at that."

In 2016, being busy means being important. We read 'hard-work' as moral and virtuous.