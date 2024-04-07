Here's the real reason you feel like a 'teen mum'.

The other day I had to book an appointment for my almost-two-year-old. On the phone I told the receptionist I'd like to schedule a time for "my daughter" to see the doctor.

Inside my head I chuckled. I have a daughter. It is still so bizarre to me that I have a child, especially considering I am a teen mum.

Except I'm not a teen mum at all. I'm in my mid-30s.

Recently I've been scrolling TikTok and noticing a trend. There are a bunch of mums across the world who are in their 20s and 30s who — just like me — feel like they are way too young to be parents. But, in fact, we are smack bang in the average bracket, with 38 percent of all Aussie mums being aged between 30 and 34.

@itsme_lisap Same feeling I get when a cop car is behind me even though I haven’t broken any laws ♬ original sound - Lisa P

So why oh why do I feel like people are staring at me when I go to the shops with my daughter and whispering under their breath how shocking it is to see such a youthful, teen mother in their midst?

Trust me, writing that sentence out is almost as hilarious as it is reading it. On sight, I am absolutely a mother in her 30s. New Balance sneakers — check. Mum bob — check. Whispers of grey hair threatening to peek through — huge check.

But on the inside, I'm still as youthful as the day I bought my first CD to play in my Discman. It's a feeling. Perhaps it's me still coming to terms with the mammoth responsibility of being given the honour of raising a small child, which — in all it's messy and delightful glory — is still absolutely terrifying.