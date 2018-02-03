Parents recall the ghastly experience of their midwife clawing their unborn baby's head.

In late November, Cecily Dantum and her husband Paul were ready to welcome the arrival of their second child.

Her waters hadn’t broken yet, so their midwife at Vanderbilt University Medical Center used an amniotic hook to rupture the amniotic sac, as is standard procedure in some labours.

“She went in and she was like, ‘This is a tough water bag. Oh my god, this is so tough,’ and she was just jamming it in there,” Nashville mum Cecily told WKRN-TV.

Only it wasn’t the amniotic sac the midwife was clawing.

It was the unborn baby’s head.

The couple claim the midwife spent "five to 10 minutes" using the hook to dig and scrape what she thought was a water bag, at the time saying "it was the hardest water bag she'd ever felt".

When Lorelei was born, Cecily says, “She was wailing away, with abandon, with reckless abandon honestly."

Moments after the birth, doctors insisted on rushing the baby to be 'given a bath'. Moments later, the family were informed their daughter in fact had hypothermia and would need to be addmitted to a neonatal intensive care unit.

"After the delivery, [the doctors] mentioned to us [Lorelei] was having trouble breathing, and she had aspirated some of the amino fluid, and they said it was the trauma of the birth. The NICU said they didn’t know what happened; it was probably just the trauma of the birth,” Paul recalled.

"I asked several times if you are going to tell me that it was trauma of the labour that caused her to aspirate fluid. How many gouges on a baby’s head signifies trauma?"