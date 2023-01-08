When Michelle Pfeiffer began dating her husband, she had just adopted a child. She called it 'perfectly timed'.

In the early 1990s, actor Michelle Pfeiffer and television writer David E. Kelley went on a blind date to a bowling alley. There was an instant connection.

"I was kind of nervous and I'd had a couple of bad blind dates and I had sworn off of them, and my best friend said, 'Please, just this last time, meet this guy, David Kelley.' I said, okay'," she said recently on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"So I thought it was a good idea to do like a bowling party."

At the same time as they began dating, Pfeiffer was keen on starting a family for herself. At the time she was 35, and had always wanted to adopt a child. So she started the lengthy process.

She adopted daughter Claudia Rose in 1993, who was an infant at the time.

"The adoption process was already in motion when [Kelley] and I met," Pfeiffer told Good Housekeeping in 2007. "So when she came, he and I had only been together for about two months. So we had this child with us right away, and most people don't have that. But I really got to see him in a situation that certainly would separate the boys from the men."

