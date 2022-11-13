Michelle Obama's daughters 'tested limits' as teens. She feared life in the White House messed them up.

For eight years, Michelle Obama worried about her daughters growing up in the spotlight amid their dad's US presidency.

From 2009 to 2017, Michelle and Barack's two daughters - Malia and Sasha - were in their young mouldable years, figuring out their identity and becoming teenagers, all while the world watched on. And according to Michelle, it was a stressful time for the whole family.

This week, an extract of the former First Lady's new book was published in The Guardian, unpacking what it was like to raise two teenage girls in one of the world's most famous buildings - and it sounds like it wasn't all rosy.

When Barack first became President of the United States of America, Sasha was seven and Malia was 10.

"Our girls morphed from wide-eyed elementary schoolers into teenagers in full bloom, intent on achieving independence and the privileges of adult life. As teenagers do, they tested a few limits and did some dumb things," Michelle wrote.

"Someone got grounded for missing curfew. Someone posted an eyebrow-raising bikini selfie on Instagram and was promptly instructed by the East Wing communications team to remove it. Someone once had to be dragged by Secret Service agents from an out-of-hand, unsupervised high-school party just as local law enforcement was arriving."