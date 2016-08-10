The beautiful Michael Phelps Olympic moment that has the world smiling.

On Tuesday night, Michael Phelps won gold for the 4x200m freestyle relay at the Rio Olympics.

But it’s wasn’t your typical gold medal. It was his 21st. It was his 21st Olympic gold medal.

Individually, he’s won 12.

As the greatest swimmer of all time, Phelps is particularly aggressive in the water. He’s like a wild alligator thrashing through the pool, beating his opponents as though his life depended on it.

#BREAKING Michael Phelps claims his 20th Olympic gold medal in 200-metre butterfly. @7olympics pic.twitter.com/kOwqqhLGbJ — 7News Yahoo7 (@Y7News) August 10, 2016

When he won his 20th race in the 200m Butterfly final earlier on Tuesday, he held up his hands, gave his now-famous finger wag, and egged on the roaring crowd in the stadium while sitting on the lane rope.

But it wasn’t his post-race celebrations in the pool that got our attention.

It was the moments after, when he walked over to his fiancee, mother and seven-week-old son in the crowd, took his child in his arms, and kissed him.

Phelps’ partner Nicole Johnson was holding little Boomer with tears in her eyes, while Phelps’ mother held the back of her sons head and beamed with pride.