When Spencer Matthews was 10, his brother died on Mt Everest. Now he's determined to recover his body.

Spencer Matthews is arguably best known as the OG bad boy from hit British reality TV show Made In Chelsea — or for being Pippa Middleton's brother-in-law.

But the death of Spencer's brother, Michael Matthews, has also followed Spencer throughout his life in the spotlight. Spencer was just 10 years old when Michael climbed Mount Everest, only to disappear just hours after reaching the summit.

Around two decades on, Spencer said he received a message in 2017 from someone in Nepal telling him a body had been recovered near the area where it was suspected Michael had died. Although there wasn't any confirmation it was definitely Michael, Spencer said it sparked a determination to try to bring his brother home.

"It continued to tick away in my head: 'What if it is him?'. I've certainly grown up with feelings that he's up there and died and was left there. Wouldn't it be nice if there was a body to mourn for my family?" he said, promoting his new documentary Finding Michael.

In May 1999, a group of climbers, including Michael, set off to climb Mount Everest.

At just 22 years old, Michael was already an experienced climber, having done climbs in the Alps and Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro. The trip to the top of Everest was successful, making Michael the youngest Brit to have reached the summit at that time.

But descending the mountain proved far more difficult as Michael and his team were faced with heavy snow and strong gales.

Michael became separated from the climbing pack and disappeared. Some of his fellow climbers later said they believed he'd got into trouble in the mountain's notorious 'Death Zone', which is more than 8,000 metres above sea level.

His body was never found. And as a result, the exact cause of death is unknown. He became the 162nd person to die on Everest. Now that death toll stands around 310.

Michael's family believed fault for their loved one's death lay with the guides who he travelled with, and the company that organised the expedition. In 2006, a judge ended the Matthews family's battle to bring a manslaughter prosecution against the three men who organised the expedition, concluding they were not at fault.