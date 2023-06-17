Michael Cera almost married Aubrey Plaza but not for the reason you think.

Remember that time Michael Cera and Aubrey Plaza dated?

No, me neither, but turns out the couple – who in fact went out for 18 months – almost tied the knot.

But, like, in a jokey way?

After meeting on the set of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World in 2010, the pair were dating when they went on a road trip together

“We were driving through Vegas and we almost just spontaneously took a detour and got married,” Cera told Rolling Stone magazine.

“Like something where you get a certificate.”

Watch: Married At First Sight 2023 First Look. Post continues after video.



Video via 9 Now.

Except it was never going to be permanent because YOLO.

“I think the idea was to then get a divorce right away, so we could call each other ‘my ex-husband’ and ‘my ex-wife’ at like… 20,” the Arrested Development star explained.

Luckily, none of that happened, and Cera went on to marry a woman called Nadine — whose last name has never been revealed — sometime in 2017 potentially (again, loads of privacy with these two but he was spotted in January of that year with a gold band on his ring finger).

He did also release a song about her though, called ‘ohNadine (you were in my dream)', the couple then had a baby at the end of 2021. (That announcement came when Cera’s pal and Life & Beth co-star Amy Schumer accidentally outed the baby while speaking to Entertainment Tonight.)