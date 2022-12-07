'I couldn't actually talk.' When Aubrey Plaza was 20, she had a stroke.

Plaza remembers blacking out for a second.

"And then I remember there was just like a really loud kind of sound happening. And I brought my hands to my throat, and I was kind of making like an 'Ah' sound because I couldn't talk because the blood clot was in my language center of my brain," she recalled. "So I had expressive aphasia instantly, which means that if you're talking to me, I could understand what you're saying in my mind and understand how to respond. But I couldn't actually get it out. I couldn't actually talk."

At first, her friends thought she was making a joke because she was "always doing something stupid". But they soon realised it was far from a laughing matter and kept asking her if she wanted them to call an ambulance. "And just - I kept just shaking my head yes because I knew something was really, really wrong. But I didn't know what it was, and I couldn't talk."

When the paramedics arrived, they thought Plaza was dehydrated and on drugs rather than suffering a stroke due to her age. Yet the only thing she had put into her body that day was birth control pills - which ended up possibly being the cause of the stroke.

Since she looked fine physically, Plaza sat in the ER for two hours before a doctor examined her. "But I couldn't talk, and I was confused. I also couldn't write. And so then a doctor finally examined me, and I believe she asked me to put my right hand on my left knee. And I couldn't do it. I was confused about right and left. And I think that's when everyone realised, oh, like, she had a stroke."