13 years ago, Michael Bublé met Luisana Lopilato in a car park. He fell in love "instantly".

The first time Luisana Lopilato met Michael Bublé was in a carpark. He fell in love instantly, and she thought he was hitting on her male friend.

Fast-forward 13 years and four kids later, Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato have lived a full life together. But it hasn't been without its hard moments.

The Canadian singer, who has won four Grammys and sold 75 million records, put his career on hold after learning his son had been diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016.

Here’s everything we know about the couple, from their romantic love story to their relationship now.

Michael Bublé’s wife and kids.

Luisana Lopilato attended a 2009 concert of Michael Bublé’s in Buenos Aires, Argentina, when the famous singer saw her in the car park of the arena.

It just so happened that she was going to the same after-party as him, where they first met.

“Luisana was with a beautiful (male) friend, a movie star and when they came together, I thought they were together and I didn’t want to be rude and hit on her so I spoke to him,” Michael remembered in an interview on Spanish talk show El Hormiguero.

“And I was very nice and tried to find out if they were a couple, but I got very drunk, so finally I said to him, ‘You know, your girlfriend is very beautiful’, and he replied, ‘No, she is not my girlfriend, she is into you’.

“And I thought, OK, I have a chance,” he recalled.

Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato, 2009. Image: Getty.