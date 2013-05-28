Megan Gale & Charlotte Dawson: 'Stop Surgery Shaming us'

Last week, Sydney cosmetic surgeon Dr Mariusz Gajewski – also known as ‘Dr Maz’ – produced a list of those he believed to be Australia’s 10 Most Botoxed celebrities. Sophie Monk and Shane Warne topped the list – but also included were media personalities Charlotte Dawson and Megan Gale.

Dawson and Gale both hit back on social media at the weekend.

Gale wrote an angry and impassioned string of tweets, defending herself from the accusation she’d had Botox:

I cannot tell you enough @DoctorMariusz how offensive I find your claims & so called “suspicions” to be. I have NEVER indulged in any kind of injectable or plastic surgery…I’m 100% natural & as a beauty brand ambassador for me, it’s essential that I remain so. You have absolutely no right to insinuate anything to the contrary @DoctorMariusz unless you have factual evidence to support these comments. In truth @DoctorMariusz I find it damaging to my brand & I liken this article to bullying as you are literally picking people to bits. Next time, if you feel the need to use celebrities to promote yourself, do not include me @DoctorMariusz as it does not pertain to me. Thanks.

At the same time, Dawson shared a segment of Mariusz’s writing on Instagram, and commented, “Can’t quite believe anyone would even consider going to this guy!?!!! Wowsers!”

On another photo she wrote, “So this ‘doctor’ describes my dermal filler as a ‘pig face’ look? I don’t use dermal filler! What a shonk!” This was the passage from the article she shared with her followers:

On Monday, Dr Gajewski wrote again about the plastic surgery procedures he believed Dawson to have had. See below:

Dawson shared the picture on Instagram, and defended herself, saying, “This Dr won’t quit! Now he’s in Woman’s Day calling me “pig eye” the after shot was taken at the Nickelodeon Kids awards only a few weeks after I was released from hospital & was 8 kilos heavier from medication.”

Dawson also defended Gale, writing, “Having known Megs for many years she is 100% Botox free so we might stop with the surgery shaming now.”

She replied to one of Gale’s comments, “… I am somewhat bewildered @dailytelegraph would publish this during their anti-bullying campaign? Seems odd.”

Dr Gajewski contacted Dawson after this tweet, writing to her, “Charlotte, I apologise unreservedly for offending you. That was not my intention,”

She replied, “Maybe apologise to those you ‘suspect’ have procedures, whose honesty about such things are vital to their reputations.”

Since publishing his list, Gajewski has been unavailable for comment.

Dawson has in the past talked candidly about lipsosuction, botox injections, having an eye lift and breast implants. Gale has never spoken of such things.

Note: the rest of this article in no way refers to Megan or Charlotte. Instead it is a much broader look at the issue of surgery shaming.

Fat shaming famous women is nothing new. But the new thing appears to be surgery shaming with endless gossip magazine articles debating and deriding celebrities who have ‘gone too far’. In it’s own crude, cruel and sometimes inaccurate way, has this become the clumsy way we’re trying to make cultural sense of the rapidly changing face of female beauty?

Last year, actress Ashely Judd experience a particularly brutal episode of Surgery Shaming. After appearing in a TV interview to promote a film, she instantly sparked widespread speculation and ridicule for her ‘puffy face’.