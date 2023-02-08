8 years ago, flight MH17 was shot from the sky. Now there are "strong indications" Putin approved the missile.

International prosecutors say they have found "strong indications" that Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the use of a Russian missile system that shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over Ukraine eight years ago.

However, evidence of Putin's and other Russian officials' involvement was not conclusive enough to lead to a criminal conviction, they said, ending their probe for now.

"There are strong indications that the Russian president decided on supplying the BUK," the prosecutors said in a statement on Wednesday.

But prosecutor Digna van Boetzelaer told a news conference in The Hague the investigation had now "reached its limit".

"The findings are insufficient for the prosecution of new suspects," she said.

MH17 was shot down by a Russian BUK missile system as it flew over eastern Ukraine from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew including 38 Australian residents and citizens.

The Kremlin, which has repeatedly denied any Russian state involvement in the past, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, AAP reports.

The findings come after a Dutch court convicted two former Russian intelligence agents and a Ukrainian separatist leader of murder for helping arrange the Russian BUK missile system that was used to shoot the plane down, in November.

The three men, who were tried in absentia, remain at large.

After the plane's destruction, Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Ukraine and Malaysia set up a joint investigation team to establish who was responsible and to assemble evidence for criminal prosecutions.