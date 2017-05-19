Behold, a cheaper version of the $220 boots everyone was wearing at Fashion Week.

During Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Australia, Sydney’s Carriageworks becomes the ultimate outfit-watching spot.

After all, it’s rare you’ll find ballgowns, trackies, gimp masks and bucket hats (admittedly on a group of international tourists who looked a little lost) gathered in the same place.



But there was one item in particular that stood out this week – literally.

In the space of an hour, I saw no less than four people wearing the same pair of boots.

These weren’t your average stable black or brown boots either. Nope, these were in-your-face, loud-and-proud metallic silver boots with a killer heel and a surface so shiny you could see your face in them (maybe that’s the attraction?)

They looked fab.